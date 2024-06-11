Tory Lanez gets major shakeup in private life after 10-year prison sentence

Tory Lanez's wife, Raina Nancy Chassagne, has filed for divorce after one year of marriage following his 10 year prison sentence.



The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, was slapped with the said prison sentence last August for shooting Megan Pete, who goes by the stage name Megan Thee Stallion, in the feet in 2020 in the Hollywood Hills.

In a statement regarding the Canadian rapper’s prison sentence, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said “Over the past three years, Mr. Peterson has engaged in a pattern of conduct that was intended to intimidate Ms. Pete and silence her truths from being heard.”

The incident took place as result of a dispute involving Tory, Megan and her former assistant and ex-friend Kelsey Harris after leaving a pool party held at Kylie Jenner's Los Angeles home on July 12, 2020.

In September 2023, Lanez was denied bail by Judge David Herriford, who referred to the 'violent felony' the rapper was convicted of and his 'history of violating court orders.'

In Chassagne’s petition filed last week, she does not seek spousal support but has requested legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son, Kai’lon. Raina termed June 1, 2024, as the date of separation.

However, Raina did take Kai to visit Tory, 31, during his prison stay. The couple quietly got married on June 25, 2023.