Emma Roberts reveals secret obsession: 'It really rocked my world'

Emma Roberts opened up about hidden penchants and obsessions

June 11, 2024

Emma Roberts recently got candid about her new obsession.

The American Horror Story star recently sat down with People Magazine to discuss that she and her best friend wanted to establish a community of books and beauty since 2017.

She shared, “We wanted to start a blog called Beauty and the Book [in 2009] where we talked about beauty products and books because we just felt like at the time, you're either a serious reader or you're into beauty,”

“There are some days where I don't even wear makeup and I'm just all about skin care and letting my skin breathe,” Emma revealed.

Kim Kardashian’s co-star continued to address that she’s “obsessed with infrared saunas.”

“I'm obsessed with brow gel. But if I don't have it, I’ll put hairspray on a spoolie and brush my brows up.”

Touching on her penchant for reading, the actress said, “Whenever I'm doing a project, I like to read books that are kind of on theme.”

Conclusively, she remarked, “When I was shooting American Horror Story: Delicate, I read Motherhood [by Sheila Heti] and it really rocked my world.”

