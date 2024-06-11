Celine Dion recalls being 'scared' on tour before stiff-person diagnosis

Celine Dion reflected on how her struggle with stiff-person syndrome affected her performances.

Dion initially experienced symptoms during her Taking Chances World Tour according to what she told in an interview with NBC News' Hoda Kotb.

During a tour stop in Germany, Dion realized something was wrong, saying, "I said to my assistants and to my people, ‘I don’t know if I can do the show."

"I was very, very, very scared. And then you panic, and the more you panic, the more you spasm," she added.

Stiff-person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder characterized by severe muscle spasm, slurred speech, and rigidity.

Dion revealed, "I went on stage and I started to sound more nasal... I could say, 'It’s a little cold starting' or 'It’s the third show in a row.' 'You’re working too hard.’ But the thing is, it was different. I started to feel like the body was more rigid."

Despite these challenges, Dion persevered through, adjusting "songs a little bit with the keys," she added, "I did my very best because my fans accepted my invitation and I did not know what to tell them. 'I will do my best tonight?' No. You’re going to give your all or you don’t come at all."