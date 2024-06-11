 
Jesse Palmer 'Super Excited' to celebrate first Father's Day as a new dad

'The Bachelor' host became dad for the first time in January 2024

June 11, 2024

Jesse Palmer is excited to celebrate Father's Day for the first time with his five-month-old daughter.

During a recent interview with People magazine on Monday, June 10, the 45-year-old host spoke about his happiness after occupying the new role in life.

"I'm super excited," the Bachelor host told the outlet.

Palmer went on to say how he is going to spend the upcoming holiday, "We are going to be in New York City together as a family. New York holds a very near and dear place in my heart.”

He noted that he used to live in New York City when he was a player for New York’s football team, “I lived there for 21 years, ever since the days that I played on the New York Giants."

Moreover, Palmer is also excited to take his family there, "It's going to be great [to be there] together as a family."

It is pertinent to mention that, Palmer welcomed daughter Ella Reine in January 2024 with his wife Emely Fardo.

