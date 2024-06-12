 
Jelly Roll over the moon after surprise duet with Eminem

The country singer opened up about his ‘unreal’ performance with Eminem

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

Jelly Roll is super happy after performing with Eminem.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight the 39-year-old country music star talked about his 'coolest moment ever' after sharing a stage with Eminem.

On Thursday, June 6, during the Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central event, Jelly performed Sing for the Moment with the rapper.

Jelly told the outlet, "When I think about coolest moments of my career, right now at the top, there has to be this thing that I got to go sing with Eminem in Detroit."

He went on to say, “I got to sing 'Sing for the Moment' with him, which is a record where he sampled Steven Tyler. I mean, just what an incredible night and I got to go do it in Detroit.”

“It was unreal," the I Call Everybody Bubba singer added.

Moreover, the Need the Favour crooner revealed that when he was reached out by Eminem’s team he did not ‘believe it’ until he ‘met Eminem himself’.

"And as soon as I met Eminem, it was like the coolest moment ever, man,” Jelly recalled.

