Celine Dion recalls coming close to death

Celine Dion is battling a rare neurological disorder Stiff Person Syndrome and a prescription she was taking to overcome its symptoms was a recipe for disaster after she started overdosing.



During an interview with NBC News, the My Heart Will Go On singer said she was consuming Valium to deal with the symptoms of her diagnosis, which was yet to be revealed at the time.

The medicine meanwhile kept the muscle spasms and stiffness at bay and helped the 56-year-old ease the pain which led her to shoot up the intake to 90 milligrams a day.

“I did not know honestly that it could kill me,” she shared as the recommended dosage was 40 milligrams.

“Ninety milligrams of Valium can kill you, you can stop breathing. And at one point, the thing is that my body got used to it at 20 and 30 and 40 until it went up."

She continued, "And I needed that, it was relaxing my whole body for what, for two weeks, for a month, OK the show must go on. Here we go, I’m fine. But you get used to it, it doesn’t work anymore. More, more, more.”

Celine was diagnosed with the rare condition Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in 2022.