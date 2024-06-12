 
Geo News

Ronaldo's double helps Portugal outclass Ireland

Al Nassr star netted his 130th international goal as Portugal bounce back from defeat by Croatia

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal during their International Friendly against Ireland at Aveiro Municipal Stadium, Aveiro, Portugalm on June 11, 2024. — Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo became Portugal’s powerhouse on the field as he scored twice to help his team beat Ireland 3-0 during their international friendly on Tuesday ahead of Euro 2024.

Ronaldo, 39, silenced critics who raised concerns that the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner’s advanced age may hinder his performance on the national level.

After suffering 2-1 defeat from Croatia over the weekend, Roberto Martinez’s side bounced back to build confidence for the tournament in Germany.

Ronaldo lit up the contest with a magnificent strike five minutes after the break and then clinically put away Diogo Jota's pass 10 minutes later, sending Roberto Martinez's men further into the Euros.

The Euro 2016 winners Portugal qualified with a 100% record but recent performances had allowed some doubts to creep in. However, the team may have regained some confidence from their victory over Ireland.

Furthermore, extending his collection of records, the former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus star netted his 130th international goal with another confident finish.

Euro 2024 will kick off on Friday and Portugal will take on Czech Republic in their first match which will be held on June 18.

Then, the team is set to face Turkey and Georgia in Group F.

Naseem Shah inspires Kubra Khan to watch cricket
Naseem Shah inspires Kubra Khan to watch cricket
T20 World Cup: 'Babar Azam to continue as white-ball captain'
T20 World Cup: 'Babar Azam to continue as white-ball captain'
Cristiano Ronaldo cools off in Portugal after beating Ireland
Cristiano Ronaldo cools off in Portugal after beating Ireland
Lionel Messi hints he may be retiring very soon
Lionel Messi hints he may be retiring very soon
PCB chief softens tone after ‘major surgery' remarks, asks nation to support team
PCB chief softens tone after ‘major surgery' remarks, asks nation to support team
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies secure 13-run victory against New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies secure 13-run victory against New Zealand
Former player reveals bigger footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo
Former player reveals bigger footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo
T20 World Cup 2024: India enter Super Eight phase after defeating US
T20 World Cup 2024: India enter Super Eight phase after defeating US
PFL starts distribution of 100,000 footballs under 'Football 4 Hope' initiative
PFL starts distribution of 100,000 footballs under 'Football 4 Hope' initiative
Rizwan equals this Indian cricketer's T20I record after triumph over Canada
Rizwan equals this Indian cricketer's T20I record after triumph over Canada
T20 World Cup 2024: Australia humble Namibia to qualify for Super 8
T20 World Cup 2024: Australia humble Namibia to qualify for Super 8
T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Nepal match abandoned as rain starts again
T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Nepal match abandoned as rain starts again