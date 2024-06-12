 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's children ‘struggling' amid custody woes

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 18 year old daughter Shiloh made major move in court

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s children ‘struggling’ amid custody woes 

Brad Pitt’s children do not have any interest in reconciling with him because of their special bond with Angelina Jolie.

Recently, their 18-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt hired her own lawyer to change her name legally and drop the actor’s family name - a decision that hurt Brad “deeply.”

“Brad was devastated by this choice. To him, it was more than a change of name — it was a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years,” a source told US Weekly exclusively.

Another insider added, “Sadly, Brad doesn’t have much of a relationship with his kids. He’s not ready to give up on them, but knowing they are dropping his name is upsetting.”

On the other hand, the six children are finding it hard to reconnect with him due to their fierce loyalty to Angelina.

“They’ve struggled to forgive and connect with Brad since the divorce. Their mom is the head of the household, and she’s raised them with love and selflessness their whole lives. Once Brad left, it was very hard for them to see him go to war with her.”

