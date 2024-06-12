Kyle Richards breaks silence on Real Housewives reunion

Kyle Richards is feeling relieved for the Real Housewives of New Jersey after it emerged that there won't be a reunion this year.



"Gosh, it seems like an easy way out," People quoted the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. "It seems like they get to dodge a bullet."

Kyle's opinions comes after attending 13 reunions being an original cast member on RHOBH, including an emotionally tense season 12 sitdown with her sister Kathy Hilton.

Kyle's castmate, Garcelle Beauvais, also shared her two cents on the matter.

"That's a part of the [show], right? So not to have it is a little shocking. But there's gotta be a reason for it, whether it's toxicity or something," Garcelle revealed.

Garcelle , who has four seasons under her belt, jokingly stated that she would skipped the reunion if it weren't like the Super Bowl.

"I would always want to skip it [laughs]. But it's the Super Bowl -- it's the Super Bowl of what we do."

Reports state that the reason behind the ongoing season 14 not getting a traditional reunion this year is a strife between the cast, which includes Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler.