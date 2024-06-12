Photo: Emilia Clarke shares candid details about 'incredibly precious' things

Emilia Clarke, who rose to fame after playing Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones, reportedly loves to enjoy her life.

In a new chat with People Magazine, the English star weighed in on how she spends her leisure time.

She started the discussion by revealing, "As someone who travels a lot for her work, I really try to live my life to the fullest with my friends and family when I do have time."

"Those times are incredibly precious to me. So I always love the doing of things," Emilia admitted.

The Me Before You alum even shared that she celebrates life's success by drinking with friends and family.

"When I'm drinking, it's because I am celebrating being with family and friends, or I'm celebrating an occasion, or whatever it is," Emilia told the outlet.

"I love hanging out in the pub, but I also love going to a comedy show or going out to an amazing restaurant," she mentioned about her usual go-to places and continued to dish that she loves “making fun plans.”

Wrapping up the topic, Emilia said, “Activities are always something that I love doing with my friends and family."