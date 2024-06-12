Travis Kelce reveals his future plans for when he is 'done playing'

Travis Kelce just revealed his future plans whenever he retires from NFL and as a footballer.

The 34-year-old footballer had a conversation with his brother, Jason Kelce, on the podcast both of them co-host, New Heights.

Travis stated his willingness of becoming an NFL broadcaster after he completes his time on the team sharing, “I want to broadcast when I'm done playing.”

When Jason asked what he specifically “wanted to do” in broadcasting, Travis explained that he wanted to continue to be in the thick of football games, calling out the plays.

“I want to be right here and tell them about the game, the old ball coach, ladies and gentlemen,” Travis said as he pulled off his sports caller voice, as the 36-year-old brother laughed.

“I want to do that,” he added, continuing, “I wanna be the talking head that calls the games.”

This discussion began after Jason expressed his plans on buying a minority stake in his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Trav, should we try and buy some of it?” Jason asked to which Travis, noted that it was a tough thing to do, pointing out the difficulty Tom Brady is facing to buy a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.