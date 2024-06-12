 
Nicole Kidman receives hilarious tribute at AFI Life Achievement Gala

Nicole Kidman received numerous tributes at the AFI Achievement Award Gala

June 12, 2024

Nicole Kidman just received recognition at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.

A video of the event included a hilarious speech from Morgan Freeman which he delivered, addressing the Paddington star.

"I'm here to say that I sat in that chair, and I know exactly what's going through your mind," began Freeman as he recalled the time he was honored, at the 39th annual ceremony.

He continued, "You're thinking, 'the American Film Institute? The highest honor for a career in film? Me?'”

“And you're also thinking, with that beautiful smile, 'F****** A,'" the Seven actor stated, delivering the punchline, causing the audience to erupt in laughter.

"It is what you're thinking, isn't it? And we're here to prove it, so let's get started," he added while Kidman smiled as she covered up her 15-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose's ears.

The clip concludes with Freeman launching into performing the track, Your Song, by Moulin Rouge.

In attendance, at the event, apart from the 87-year-old former co-star from the film, Special Ops: Lioness, Kidman received tributes from Meryl Streep, Naomi Watts and Reese Witherspoon to celebrate her AFI Life Achievement Award.

