Khloe Kardashian 'relieved' Tristan Thompson moved away

Khloe Kardashian feels light as a feather with ex Tristan Thompson out of her sight.

On the recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe visited her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who was pregnant at the time and dressed as her sister Kim for Halloween.

As the two shared life updates, Kourtney asked Khloé to do a “check-in” with her.

“Are you feeling happy and light, or dark and heavy?” the reality TV star asked to which Khloe replied that since Tristan moved back to Cleveland for basketball season, it feels like a weight lifted off of her.

“I just feel like, ‘Okay, there's a separation and it's good,’” she shared.

Khloe then added, “I just said that to Travis [Barker] the other day. I was like, ‘I feel like now that Tristan is gone that maybe Khloé can be free to just even go out and have fun.’”

The Good American co-founder shares two kids, True and Tatum, with her ex.

Recently, Khloe also ditched Paris visit with her family because there was no one to look after her kids.

"I just didn't feel like it was the place for me. I was just getting anxious leaving the kids. Tristan's gone and it's hard for me to leave them. I was like, what if there's an earthquake? What if there's something and there's no parent? So I was just freaking myself out,” she had said in a previous episode of the reality TV show.