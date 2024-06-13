Kate Winslet unpacks shocking details of famous ‘Titanic’ scene

Kate Winslet looked back at her famous scene with Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic.

The 49-year-old rewatched her movie scenes for an interview with Vanity Fair in which she sat through the famous kissing scene with her co-star in the movie.

Kate revealed that the scene was a “nightmare” to film because director James Cameron wanted the perfect lighting and they also shot that scene on a part of the set where the hair and makeup team didn’t have access.

“I have gotten hidden in here and here, I've got his makeup and brushes and sponge and my makeup and brushes and sponge on the other side,” she said.

Kate further explained, “Between takes, I was basically redoing our makeup. We kept doing this kiss, and I've got a lot of pale makeup on and I would have to do our makeup checks — on both of us, between takes — and I would end up looking as though I'd been sucking a caramel chocolate bar after each take because his makeup would come off on me.”

Further taking a subtle dig at Leo, she said, “No wonder every young girl in the world wanted to be kissed by Leonardo DiCaprio. It was not all it's cracked up to be.”