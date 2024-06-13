Celine Dion talks about still feeling late husband Rene Angelil's presence

Celine Dion still feels the presence of her late husband Rene Angelil, even when travelling for treatment.



Dion, 56, recently reflected on her fatal health crisis that previously got triggered during a pre-show fan meet and greet following her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in August 2022.

The My Heart Will Go On songstress, who lost her manager husband to cancer in 2016, revealed that she still doesn't felt alone as she tackles the struggles that came with SPS.

"I'm still married to René. He's still my husband. When we have to travel to my treatments to see my doctors, I always bring pictures [of him]," Dion told People ahead of the release of her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, which chronicles the last several years of her life.

She added, "And we have pictures, of course, all over the place in the house."

Dion, who shares sons René-Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson with Angelil, fondly recalled how their children also keep him close.

"Even when they were very small, even when he was still with us in his bed [when he was] in his room struggling, he was with us still," she recalls. "[They would tell him], 'Dad, we're going to be watching Ratatouille tonight, so I hope you like it.' They were talking to him, and they kiss the pictures."

Dion added, "My kids are always asking, 'Did you bring Papa's pictures?' And I'm like, 'Yes, I have Papa's pictures!'" she says. "He's their dad, and he's my husband, and he will always be."

I Am: Celine Dion will be available to stream on June 25 on Prime Video.