Sam Taylor-Johnson marks husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s birthday

Sam Taylor-Johnson marked her Husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson's 34th birthday.

The 57-year-old director took to her official Instagram account and wished her husband with a sweet note.

In the celebratory post, Sam posted a series of photos of the Bullet Train actor and wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday my love.”

The first photo of the series shows Aaron jumping in the air in front of a colorful wall while in the second photo, he is lying in a New York City subway train hiding his face under a cap.

In the last snap, the Fall Guy actor can be seen diving into a water body.

It is pertinent to mention that Sam and Aaron have been married since June 2012.

The couple first met on the set of Sam’s debut film Nowhere Boy in 2009 in which he played the role of the late Beatle’s member John Lennon.

Additionally, they also share two daughters including 13-year-old Wylda Rae and 12-year-old Romy Hero.