Tom Brady's touching tribute to his kids at Hall of Fame induction

The former NFL star is honored with his induction into the Patriot’s Hall of Fame

June 13, 2024

Tom Brady warmly praised his three children during his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame,

The 46-year-old former NFL star gave a sweet nod to his children while taking the stage at the ceremony in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Wednesday, June 12.

Brad began his speech with, "Your dad loves you more than anything in this world."

"Your smiles outshine the morning sun. And where I live, that's a pretty brilliant sun,” Brad said of his three children.

"There's no greater joy than watching the three of you grow and teach me things on your way to becoming incredible young adults," the proud dad added.

Moreover, after the ceremony he took to his official Instagram account and posted an adorable photo with all of his kids on his return.

"Back home with the family," Brady wrote in his caption.

It is pertinent to mention that Tom Brady shares Benjamin and Vivian with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen while 16-year-old Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

