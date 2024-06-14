 
Geo News

Kylie Jenner breaks down reflecting on 'exhausting' criticism

Kylie Jenner discussed how the online and public hate she receives, affects her

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Kylie Jenner just shared a vulnerable moment, showcasing how tough a life of fame can actually be.

In the preview for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, which can be seen at the end of the June 13 episode, Kylie can be seen reflecting on the highs and lows of her life.

Expressing how the online as well as public hate affects her just as much as it would any other person, the 26-year-old had a breakdown.

As she sat on the couch with her older sister, and TV personality, Kendall Jenner, Kylie teared up as she discussed how much her appearance has bee criticized over the years.

"People have been talking about my looks since I was 13. It just gets exhausting," she said as she spoke through her grief and tears.

Making the 28-year-old, who also owns her brand of tequila, equally sentimental, Kendall started crying along with her sister.

In a confessional, Kylie added, "I hear nasty things about myself all the time."

"Like, I’ve never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me," Kylie could be heard saying, as the confessional cut back to the scene where the Jenner sisters sat on the couch.

