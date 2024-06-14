 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner at son's graduation

Ben Affleck celebrated his son, Samuel's graduation, a party that was attended by his current wife, Jennifer Lopez and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner at son's graduation

Jennifer Lopez just might have made an effort to still stay involved in Ben Affleck’s life amidst troubles in their marriage.

The This Is Me… Now singer joined her husband and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner is celebrating a family milestone.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Lopez and Garner, both were seen entering Affleck’s home, that he has rented in Brentwood, California.

The family gathered to attend a graduation party for 12-year-old Samuel, son of Ben Affleck, whom he shares with the Elektra star.

Earlier that day, 51-year-old Affleck and 54-year-old Lopez, both were spotted wearing their wedding rings as they attended the event, despite going through marital problems.

Ben Affleck shares a total of three children with his former wife, Jennifer Garner, namely, Samuel plus 18-year-old Violet, and 15-year-old Seraphina.

While Jennifer Lopez is a mother to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she had with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Additionally, this is not the first time the current couple, that is, Affleck and Lopez, attended a family event amid ups and downs in their relationship.

They attended Samuel’s basketball game earlies this month where a source told the outlet, "It's a good sign they were at the game together.”

Tiffany Haddish recalls being disinvited from White House for being 'too controversial'
Tiffany Haddish recalls being disinvited from White House for being 'too controversial'
Nicole Scherzinger joins lineup of performers for the 2024 Tony Awards
Nicole Scherzinger joins lineup of performers for the 2024 Tony Awards
Kylie Jenner breaks down reflecting on 'exhausting' criticism
Kylie Jenner breaks down reflecting on 'exhausting' criticism
Carly Pearce clarifies her religious beliefs after being linked to '666'
Carly Pearce clarifies her religious beliefs after being linked to '666'
Taylor Swift shakes the ground with THESE songs
Taylor Swift shakes the ground with THESE songs
Tiffany Haddish opens up about her time in Beverly Hills prison
Tiffany Haddish opens up about her time in Beverly Hills prison
Camila Cabello clears air on $25K Met Gala purse rumours
Camila Cabello clears air on $25K Met Gala purse rumours
Tom Brady's touching tribute to his kids at Hall of Fame induction
Tom Brady's touching tribute to his kids at Hall of Fame induction
Miley Cyrus credits estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus for success
Miley Cyrus credits estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus for success
Taylor Swift fans defend viral nose-wiping incident during Eras Tour
Taylor Swift fans defend viral nose-wiping incident during Eras Tour
John Legend calls his father Ronald Stephens his ‘Role Model'
John Legend calls his father Ronald Stephens his ‘Role Model'
Sam Taylor-Johnson marks husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson's birthday
Sam Taylor-Johnson marks husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson's birthday