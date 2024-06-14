Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner at son's graduation

Jennifer Lopez just might have made an effort to still stay involved in Ben Affleck’s life amidst troubles in their marriage.

The This Is Me… Now singer joined her husband and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner is celebrating a family milestone.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Lopez and Garner, both were seen entering Affleck’s home, that he has rented in Brentwood, California.

The family gathered to attend a graduation party for 12-year-old Samuel, son of Ben Affleck, whom he shares with the Elektra star.

Earlier that day, 51-year-old Affleck and 54-year-old Lopez, both were spotted wearing their wedding rings as they attended the event, despite going through marital problems.

Ben Affleck shares a total of three children with his former wife, Jennifer Garner, namely, Samuel plus 18-year-old Violet, and 15-year-old Seraphina.

While Jennifer Lopez is a mother to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she had with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Additionally, this is not the first time the current couple, that is, Affleck and Lopez, attended a family event amid ups and downs in their relationship.

They attended Samuel’s basketball game earlies this month where a source told the outlet, "It's a good sign they were at the game together.”