 
Geo News

Pakistan crush India, qualify for Asian Squash Championship semis

Pakistan's Asim Khan secures lead for Greens with impressive 3-0 finish against Rahul Baitha of India

By
Muneeb Farrukh

June 14, 2024

 
Pakistan's squash player shakes hands with his Indian counterpart during the Asian Team Squash Championship in Dalian, China on June 14, 2024. — Provided by the author

KARACHI: After consecutive triumphs during the Asian Team Squash Championship, Pakistan crushed India Friday 2-1 and qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament in Dalian, China.

Pakistan's Asim Khan secured the lead for the Greens with an impressive 3-0 finish against Rahul Baitha of India.

But India were brought back by Velavan Senthilkumar in the game with a 3-0 win against Nasir Iqbal. 

Pakistan's coach Fahim Gul confirmed after the match that Iqbal was suffering from fever due to which he could not perform up to the mark. 

With the match level at 1-1, Pakistan's Noor Zaman stepped up for his side and delivered a flawless performance to beat Suraj Kumar Chand 3-0 and help his side move on to the next round.

Pakistan will face Hong Kong, who defeated Iran, in the semi-final tomorrow.

Pakistan coach Gul was elated after the win against India and hoped that the team will do well in the upcoming matches as well.

Earlier, Pakistan remained unbeaten in Pool C of the event where they were alongside South Korea, Chinese Taipei and China.

Pakistan beat Taipei 3-0 and Korea 2-1 on the opening day to make a good start to the tournament. Meanwhile, they beat China yesterday 3-0 to top their pool. 

