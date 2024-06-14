Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold statement about Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal with Diogo Jota during the international friendly between Portugal and Ireland on June 11, 2024, at the Aveiro Municipal Stadium, Aveiro. — Reuters

Record-breaking football player Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to be in action as the European Championship or Euro 2024 is set to commence Friday in Munich.

The first Group A match of Euro 2024 will be between Germany and Scotland.

According to an ESPN, Ronaldo said that Portugal's current generation of footballers deserves to win the continental tournament.

"We have to go step by step, live in the moment, be calm, work as well as we have until now, believe that it is possible. We know it's a short competition, but the team is ready," the 39-year-old said.

Alongside Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) Vitinha, and Manchester City pair Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias are among the famous players in the team locking eyes to secure this year’s European title.

Al Nassr forward Ronaldo further said: "I believe that this generation deserves to win a competition of this magnitude. Semifinals? I hope we can go further."

"We have to go step by step, live in the moment, be calm, work as well as we have until now, believe that it is possible. We know it's a short competition, but the team is ready," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said.

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to participate for the record sixth time in the Euro 2024 alongside two others — Pepê and Rui Patrício — who were also in Portugal's Euro 2016 winning squad.

"I enjoy football, records are a consequence, not a goal, they appear naturally," he said.

"It's my sixth European Championship, it's about enjoying it in the best possible way, playing well and making sure the team can win."