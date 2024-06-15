 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman reveals THIS 'Family Affair' co-star as daughters favourite

Nicole Kidman revealed why her daughters are excited for the film, 'Family Affair'

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Nicole Kidman reveals THIS 'Family Affair' co-star as daughters favourite

Nicole Kidman's daughters expressed their excitement over their mother joining the cast of the new movie, Family Affair.

Even though Zac Efron, is starring alongside Kidman, that is not the reason why her daughters are over the moon.

As the Paddington actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, revealed that her girls, Faith and Sunday, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban, "really fangirl over Joey [King]. Which is nice, right? They've grown up with Joey."

Kidman portrays the character of Joey King’s mother in the film, showcasing the actress pursuing a romantic relation with 36-year-old Efron.

In April, the Aquaman actress was honoured at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Hollywood, California.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, she was asked what it was like for her daughters to witness such milestones of her career, Kidman replied, "You'll have to ask them."

"I think they're just like ... they want to get started on their own careers. They are here to support me, and they're very, very supportive and incredibly loving," Nicole Kidman added.

Gayle King confirms Oprah Winfrey 'was fine and she is fine'
Gayle King confirms Oprah Winfrey 'was fine and she is fine'
Tom Brady shares rare details about his life with three kids
Tom Brady shares rare details about his life with three kids
Miley Cyrus credits mom Tish Cyrus for sobriety
Miley Cyrus credits mom Tish Cyrus for sobriety
Tiktoker claims to show Taylor Swift's ugly 'Eras Tour' side
Tiktoker claims to show Taylor Swift's ugly 'Eras Tour' side
Serena Williams recalls becoming 'vengeful' after being 'ghosted'
Serena Williams recalls becoming 'vengeful' after being 'ghosted'
Zac Efron reacts to co-stars good news in sweet way
Zac Efron reacts to co-stars good news in sweet way
Shakira reminisces on sons' first day at American school
Shakira reminisces on sons' first day at American school
Ariana Grande begins new chapter with ex manager Scooter Braun
Ariana Grande begins new chapter with ex manager Scooter Braun
Kris Jenner questions THIS in Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky's room
Kris Jenner questions THIS in Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky's room
Jennifer Lopez continues stepmom duties despite separation
Jennifer Lopez continues stepmom duties despite separation
Bridgerton's Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan reveal favourite props from set
Bridgerton's Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan reveal favourite props from set
BTS Jin's free hugs event gets out of hand
BTS Jin's free hugs event gets out of hand