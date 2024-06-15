Nicole Kidman reveals THIS 'Family Affair' co-star as daughters favourite

Nicole Kidman's daughters expressed their excitement over their mother joining the cast of the new movie, Family Affair.

Even though Zac Efron, is starring alongside Kidman, that is not the reason why her daughters are over the moon.

As the Paddington actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles, revealed that her girls, Faith and Sunday, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban, "really fangirl over Joey [King]. Which is nice, right? They've grown up with Joey."

Kidman portrays the character of Joey King’s mother in the film, showcasing the actress pursuing a romantic relation with 36-year-old Efron.



In April, the Aquaman actress was honoured at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Hollywood, California.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, she was asked what it was like for her daughters to witness such milestones of her career, Kidman replied, "You'll have to ask them."

"I think they're just like ... they want to get started on their own careers. They are here to support me, and they're very, very supportive and incredibly loving," Nicole Kidman added.