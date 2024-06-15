 
Geo News

Serena Williams recalls becoming 'vengeful' after being 'ghosted'

Serena Williams discussed how she was ghosted by a guy with whom she was in a relationship at the age of 20

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Serena Williams recalls becoming 'vengeful' after being 'ghosted'

Serena Williams just revealed the reason behind her becoming one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

However, in her newly released ESPN docuseries, it was noted that even Williams experienced what it was like being “ghosted.”

She recalled that moment being what made her push even harder, and perform even better on court.

In the second episode of the series, In the Arena: Serena Williams, the tennis icon recalled being 20-years-old when the guy she was dating disappeared out of nowhere,

“It was the first relationship that I had ever had, but I was in my 20s, so you know, whatever…and then he ghosts me, I got ghosted,” William recalled.

The former athlete continued stating how she “used” the moment as fuel for her tennis game.

“So, when he ghosted me, I used that as an opportunity to say, ‘He’s gonna regret this for the rest of his life.’ That was just the motivation I needed, just the excuse I used to go the extra mile,” she added.

“I’m gonna make sure that this person never forgets me. I’m gonna make sure that this person sees me everywhere for the rest of their life. I can be vengeful,” Williams concluded.

Nicole Kidman reveals THIS 'Family Affair' co-star as daughters favourite
Nicole Kidman reveals THIS 'Family Affair' co-star as daughters favourite
Tiktoker claims to show Taylor Swift's ugly 'Eras Tour' side
Tiktoker claims to show Taylor Swift's ugly 'Eras Tour' side
Zac Efron reacts to co-stars good news in sweet way
Zac Efron reacts to co-stars good news in sweet way
Shakira reminisces on sons' first day at American school
Shakira reminisces on sons' first day at American school
Ariana Grande begins new chapter with ex manager Scooter Braun
Ariana Grande begins new chapter with ex manager Scooter Braun
Kris Jenner questions THIS in Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky's room
Kris Jenner questions THIS in Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky's room
Jennifer Lopez continues stepmom duties despite separation
Jennifer Lopez continues stepmom duties despite separation
Bridgerton's Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan reveal favourite props from set
Bridgerton's Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan reveal favourite props from set
BTS Jin's free hugs event gets out of hand
BTS Jin's free hugs event gets out of hand
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper's romance serious as their daughters get along
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper's romance serious as their daughters get along
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton test their friendship video
'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton test their friendship
Kim Kardashian joins Sister Helen Prejean in 'Rebel Nun' documentary video
Kim Kardashian joins Sister Helen Prejean in 'Rebel Nun' documentary