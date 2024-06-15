Serena Williams recalls becoming 'vengeful' after being 'ghosted'

Serena Williams just revealed the reason behind her becoming one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

However, in her newly released ESPN docuseries, it was noted that even Williams experienced what it was like being “ghosted.”

She recalled that moment being what made her push even harder, and perform even better on court.

In the second episode of the series, In the Arena: Serena Williams, the tennis icon recalled being 20-years-old when the guy she was dating disappeared out of nowhere,

“It was the first relationship that I had ever had, but I was in my 20s, so you know, whatever…and then he ghosts me, I got ghosted,” William recalled.

The former athlete continued stating how she “used” the moment as fuel for her tennis game.

“So, when he ghosted me, I used that as an opportunity to say, ‘He’s gonna regret this for the rest of his life.’ That was just the motivation I needed, just the excuse I used to go the extra mile,” she added.

“I’m gonna make sure that this person never forgets me. I’m gonna make sure that this person sees me everywhere for the rest of their life. I can be vengeful,” Williams concluded.