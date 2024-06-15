 
Geo News

Blake Lively assures audience will 'love' film 'It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively starred in the movie, 'It Ends With Us' which is expected to be released on August 9. 2024

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Blake Lively assures audience will 'love' film 'It Ends With Us' 

Blake Lively just reassured everyone that her upcoming film, It Ends With Us, an adaptation of the novel of the same name, would be as good as the book.

The actress opened the Book Bonanza in Grapevine with the author, Colleen Hoover and co-star, Brandon Skelnar.

During a conversation which was moderated by Entertainment Tonight, Lively spoke of the project, saying whether the audience read the book first or saw the movie first, they're bound to like both.

"If you read the book first, I really genuinely believe, and I don't normally promise this, but I believe that you'll love this movie," Lively said of the movie in contrast to the 2016 bestselling novel.

"And then if you see the movie first and then you read the book, you'll love the book. And I think that that's that's the goal of it and I hope that we can accomplish that," she further stated.

As Blake Lively explained how every small detail needs to be taken under consideration while making an adaptation, she stated, "When you're making a movie, there's all these elements and there's just so many factors...”

Jelly Roll selects the tattoo on his body which is 'just bad art'
Jelly Roll selects the tattoo on his body which is 'just bad art'
Lindsey Stirling details 'wild' story behind her latest song 'Survive'
Lindsey Stirling details 'wild' story behind her latest song 'Survive'
Hayley Williams rocks 'feminine rage' shirt at Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour'
Hayley Williams rocks 'feminine rage' shirt at Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour'
Zac Efron expresses excitement over sharing the screen with Nicole Kidman
Zac Efron expresses excitement over sharing the screen with Nicole Kidman
Gayle King confirms Oprah Winfrey 'was fine and she is fine'
Gayle King confirms Oprah Winfrey 'was fine and she is fine'
Tom Brady shares rare details about his life with three kids
Tom Brady shares rare details about his life with three kids
Miley Cyrus credits mom Tish Cyrus for sobriety
Miley Cyrus credits mom Tish Cyrus for sobriety
Nicole Kidman reveals THIS 'Family Affair' co-star as daughters favourite
Nicole Kidman reveals THIS 'Family Affair' co-star as daughters favourite
Tiktoker claims to show Taylor Swift's ugly 'Eras Tour' side
Tiktoker claims to show Taylor Swift's ugly 'Eras Tour' side
Serena Williams recalls becoming 'vengeful' after being 'ghosted'
Serena Williams recalls becoming 'vengeful' after being 'ghosted'
Zac Efron reacts to co-stars good news in sweet way
Zac Efron reacts to co-stars good news in sweet way
Shakira reminisces on sons' first day at American school
Shakira reminisces on sons' first day at American school