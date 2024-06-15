 
Bianca Censori dominates Kanye West in the latest outing?

Expert believes Ye's Bianca Censori shows signs of domination in the recent stepping out of the pair

June 15, 2024

It was widely believed in Bianca Censori and Kanye West's relationship; the latter is dominant. But, a body-language expert believes the Yeezy architect also has her moments of taking charge.

Judi James, a renowned expert, analyzed the latest outing of the pair in Tokyo's Ginza Six mall, where they were on a shopping spree.

Expectedly, the Melbourne-native stepped out in a daring outfit while her better half opted for a usual white athleisure wear.

Though Judi said the dynamics between them seems "almost balanced" but she noted the change in power was visible when the 29-year-old appears to dominate at the exiting of the mall.

Earlier, a relationship expert Louella Alderson weighs in on the pair's equation explaining to The Mirror, "Given that they met when Bianca worked for Yeezy, their relationship started off as a professional one and it's possible that some of those dynamics have carried over into their personal relationship."

Putting their relationship away from normal romantic ones, she said. "There may be a level of formality and structure in their interactions, as opposed to the more relaxed and intimate dynamic that is often associated with romantic relationship."

