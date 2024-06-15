 
Billy Ray Cyrus filed for annulment after Firerose's alleged infidelity

Miley Cyrus’ dad Billy Ray Cyrus's whirlwind romance with Firerose ends in disaster

June 15, 2024

Miley Cyrus’ dad Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for an annulment from his wife of only seven months, Firerose, accusing her of infidelity and fraud.

A source close to the family told Us Weekly that the exes’ marriage was “intense” and “toxic” with the country singer’s daughters, Miley and Noah Cyrus, never approving of their union.

“Billy and Firerose were always fighting and the relationship was intense and toxic at times,” the source saod. “Billy accused Firerose of cheating and it was the final straw for him.”

They added that “Miley [Cyrus], Noah [Cyrus] and their siblings never understood the relationship and why Billy married her so abruptly. No one approved of the marriage.”

“Miley is hopeful this will give some peace to the family and she thinks this is a good step in the right direction for him.” 

The former lovers were first romantically connected in April 2022, just three months after the country singer parted ways from his ex-wife of 30 years, Tish Cyrus. 

