Alexis Bellino unveils shocking revelations about romance with John Janssen

Alexis Bellino has confessed a couple of secrets about her romantic life with her new boyfriend, John Janssen.

During her appearance on Friday’s episode of Two Ts in a Pod podcast, the Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about their romantic life.

Alexis shared that her relationship with her boyfriend is different because she stays home almost every night to be with her three children.



“So we can't stay the night every single night together unless he wants to come to me," said the 47-year-old. "I'll come over to his house twice a week, I'll stay there. And then one night a week, we're really apart.”



She then quickly shut down the conversation because she was worried that her children would hear her comments.



Before falling in love with John, the TV personality was married to Jim Bellino — however, the two parted ways in 2018.

Alexis shares three children with her ex-partner – Miles, Makina and James.