Joe Alwyn clarifies not being linked to THIS Taylor Swift song

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn ended their six year long relationship in April 2023

June 16, 2024

Joe Alwyn just talked about one particular song that Taylor Swift released as a part of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

In a conversation with The Sunday Times, the 33-year-old actor was talking about what he likes to do in his leisure time when the pub that his ex-girlfriend sang about in her song, The Black Dog, came up.

The Harriet star revealed to the outlet that he had never walked into “some bar called The Black Dog.”

“It probably looks pretty similar to yours, or anyone’s — seeing friends, traveling, going to the pub,” he said of his downtime activities, adding, “Can I make a more boring list?”

It was then he spilled the tea about never visiting The Black Dog, when he was asked if his favourite pub would be the Vauxhall situated place in London.

“I’ve never been to Vauxhall,” the Kinds of Kindness actor said however the outlet stated that as he answered, Alwyn was “smiling a smile that hints that there is more to say.”

In the latest song, The Black Dog, belonging to the album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift can be heard singing about someone she notices entering the bar of the same name as the track.

