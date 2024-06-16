 
'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp faces strict action for ‘misbehaving' at nightclub

Eyewitnesses claim Noah Schnapp was 'wasted' at a New York City nightclub

June 16, 2024

Noah Schnapp didn’t get to live up his Friday night.

According to Page Six, the Stranger Things actor got kicked out from a New York City nightclub for allegedly "getting out of control."

An eyewitness claimed that Noah was having the time of his life at hotspot The Palace but things got ugly when he started bothering patrons, who paid for bottle service, as he insisted they take tequila shots with him and his group.

However, the clubbers refused his offer, considering he’s underage, which made Noah “very angry.”

The outlet also claims to have footage that showed the “seemingly intoxicated” Noah sitting on a couch in the nightclub with his arm around a friend as they watched a woman dance on a couch next to them.

Page Six further reports that the 19-year-old actor got so wasted that the security had to escort him out around 1:30 am.

The source shared that after getting kicked out of The Palace, Noah “retreated to the curb and was clearly unable to stand,” however, he was then seen leaving the area around 2 a.m. 

