 
Geo News

Sir Paul McCartney's daughter honors dad on Father's Day

Sir Paul McCartney shares three children with late wife Linda McCartney

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Photo: Sir Paul McCartney's daughter honors dad on Father's Day

The Beatles singer Sir Paul McCartney received a sweet Father’s Day wish from daughter Stella.

For those unversed, the legendary singing sensation shares three children with late wife Linda. These are Mary, Stella and Jame apart from his adopted daughter Heather and daughter Beatrice from his second wife.

On Father's Day, the fashion designer took to Instagram and admitted “each year I am blessed to have you as my father” and posted her pictures and clips along with her father.

“It gets harder and harder to put into words truly how much you mean to me, dad,” the proud daughter claimed about her father.

She went on to add, “I hold you so close to my heart that I feel you are with me each moment of each day, in my soul and inspiring me to be the best human I can be."

“You have always been 100 percent true to yourself, persistent in changing the planet for good, creating from the heart and making a true mark in the course of history,” Stella continued.

“Thank you for being a dad to the core, being real and giving the best hugs a baby could ever experience. Proud daughter…. Blessed and grateful xx smelly,” she remarked in conclusion. 

