Taylor Swift celebrates major milestone of her hit 'Eras Tour'

Eras Tour is running successfully for the 100th show, and Taylor Swift couldn't control her excitement as she took to social media to celebrate the key milestone.



Amid the latest performance in Liverpool, the Carolina hitmaker's wrote on Instagram about the shows reaching to the major feat on June 13.

"So many dreamy memories from Liverpool!! We played our 100th show on The Eras Tour (which feels truly deranged to say because this show feels new to me every time we play it)," the 34-year-old captioned.

She continued, "I want say thank you to our Eras Tour crew, my fellow performers and band who have now committed hundreds of hours to putting on this show and giving their all on and behind that stage."

"I can't believe the work ethic, creativity and dedication I get to be surrounded with every day."

Adding, "All 3 Liverpool crowds were so expressive and generous and endlessly FUN," she noted. "Thank you to everyone who came out this weekend (you broke the all-time stadium attendance record!!)

"AND thank you to everyone who has come to any of the shows on The Eras Tour. It's been the adventure of a lifetime because of you," she noted.