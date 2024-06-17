Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valente still going strong after Tom Brady roast

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente are still keeping the flame alive.

After rumors of the two calling it quits, In Touch has confirmed that Gisele and Joaquim just had a brief “cooling off phase.”

An insider claimed that the couple pressed the brakes on their romance temporarily “because of the attention and scrutiny, rather than what was going on between them.”

“They are very much still together,” they confirmed.

On June 15, Gisele and Joaquim were photographed taking her dog for a stroll around their neighborhood in Surfside, California while sporting a casual look as the jiu-jitsu instructor rocked active wear and Gisele wore low rise cargo pants and a tank top.

The two first sparked dating rumors in November 2022, two weeks after the supermodel’s divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady was finalized.

Previously, the outlet reported that the two called it quits because “the spotlight was too much” for Joaquim.

“Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting. He became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that,” the source spoke of Netflix’s special The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.