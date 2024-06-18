Henry Cavill's girlfriend Natalie Viscuso shares excitement for motherhood

Henry Cavill's girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, talked of her pregnancy first time on social media as she expressed her excitement to become a mother.



Viscuso took to Instagram to drop a snap of herself featuring a "mama" denim jacket and mentioned in the caption how she hopes that their first child shares her love for horror movies.

“So very excited for this next phase of life - becoming a mama! I do hope this kid loves horror movies as much as I do, one day. #hellodarkness,” she penned.

This comes after The Man of Steel actor celebrated Father's Day by asking fans for parenting tips on the photo-sharing app.

“Oh yeah.....and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there,” he wrote with a picture of himself laying beside a baby cot. “Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon!”

He added, “Any tips?? And don't worry, pillows won't be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures. #FathersDay (sic)”

In April, the star expressed his excitement on starting his family while speaking with Access Hollywood at the New York City premiere of his film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Confirming the news, the Hollywood hunk said, "I'm very excited about it,” adding, “Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that.”

Cavill and Viscuso have been dating for more than two years, according to reports. The duo made their romance Instagram official in April 2021.