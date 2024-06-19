 
Austin Butler shares insights into ‘Insane' Paul McCartney house party

The actor revealed that at the starstudded party Meryl Streep, Taylor Swift, and Bruce Springsteen were also present

June 19, 2024

Austin Butler recalled the time when he was most "starstruck" at Paul McCartney’s latest house party.

On Monday, the 32-year-old rising star talked about his experience among A-list guests during his recent appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The show host, Jimmy Kimmel said, “Last time I saw you was at maybe the craziest party I’ve ever been to in my whole life.”

Bultre replied saying, “That was insane. Do you want to list some of [the guests]?”

“It was a party where, like, Tom Hanks is going, ‘Oh, my God, can you believe who’s here?’ Right?” responded Kimmel. “The living Beatles, the living [Rolling] Stones, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen.”

The Elvis star chimed in, “To see Paul and Ringo [Starr] in the same room was kind of amazing.”

Moreover, he revealed that Taylor Swift “was DJing at one point. She has to DJ at parties now.”

Kimmel asked the Dune: Part Two star who he was more starstruck by, he replied by taking the name of Meryl Streep.

“She’s just the greatest. You know in high school when you have a crush on somebody and they’re across the room and you don’t know how to say hello to them? That’s how it was.”

“I couldn’t believe I was meeting Meryl Streep with Paul McCartney’s vegan pizza in my mouth,” he added.

