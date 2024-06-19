Austin Butler shares insights into ‘Insane’ Paul McCartney house party

Austin Butler recalled the time when he was most "starstruck" at Paul McCartney’s latest house party.



On Monday, the 32-year-old rising star talked about his experience among A-list guests during his recent appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The show host, Jimmy Kimmel said, “Last time I saw you was at maybe the craziest party I’ve ever been to in my whole life.”

Bultre replied saying, “That was insane. Do you want to list some of [the guests]?”

“It was a party where, like, Tom Hanks is going, ‘Oh, my God, can you believe who’s here?’ Right?” responded Kimmel. “The living Beatles, the living [Rolling] Stones, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen.”

The Elvis star chimed in, “To see Paul and Ringo [Starr] in the same room was kind of amazing.”

Moreover, he revealed that Taylor Swift “was DJing at one point. She has to DJ at parties now.”

Kimmel asked the Dune: Part Two star who he was more starstruck by, he replied by taking the name of Meryl Streep.

“She’s just the greatest. You know in high school when you have a crush on somebody and they’re across the room and you don’t know how to say hello to them? That’s how it was.”

“I couldn’t believe I was meeting Meryl Streep with Paul McCartney’s vegan pizza in my mouth,” he added.