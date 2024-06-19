 
Geo News

Trevor St. John leaves 'The Young and the Restless' after two years

Trevor St. John is ready to say goodbye to ‘The Young and the Restless’ after more than 200 episodes

By
Web Desk

June 19, 2024

Trevor St. John is ready to bid farewell to Tucker McCall as he announced his exit from The Young and the Restless after two years.

Taking to his X account on Tuesday, the 52-year-old actor revealed that he is exiting the popular CBS soap opera.

“Dear [Young and the Restless] fans: As you well know, Tuckers come and Tuckers go, and so the cycle continues,” he wrote.

For those unversed, St. John played the role of the billionaire tycoon Tucker McCall on the soap opera for two years. Before him, the character was portrayed by William Russ and Stephen Nichols.

The star also thanked “each and every member of the wonderful cast, the crew, the directors, the producers and production staff, and CBS/Sony for the great experience from day one to the last.”

Sharing his experience of being a part of the soap opera, the actor penned, “I feel so fortunate to have played such a terrific role."

"Most importantly, I want to offer my heartfelt gratitude to you the [Y&R] fans. THANK YOU!," he added.

"Tucker may be gone for the time being, but I'm not going anywhere," St. John assured his fans, adding that he has other projects "in the works."

