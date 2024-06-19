Halle Bailey announces a public return to ‘my love'

Singer-songwriter Halle Bailey has just updated fans on new music and is coming “back to my love.”



The singer shared the update to Instagram and it gave a number of details about what fans can expect from the singer.

For those unversed, Bailey is planning a return “back to my love” and has “one more week” before she wraps up her movie and return back to music.

The update also featured a snap of the star in a turquoise colored bikini with a matching guitar prop in hand.

This isn’t the first time Bailey has touched on her plans for music, prior to this she announced plans to partner with her sister Chloe for a music collaboration.



According to People magazine she said at the time, “We're definitely working on really exciting things together, and it's been very nostalgic.”

“It's bringing us back to our roots, and we can't wait until we can present that to the world.”