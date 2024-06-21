Armie Hammer wishes to 'win back credibility' amid cannibalism controversy

Armie Hammer hopes to make a comeback after allegations of abuse and cannibalism against him surfaced.

Hammer was interviewed by Tyler Ramsey on the Painful Lessons podcast where he shared more about how he felt about the accusations against him and how he faced issues such as self-hatred after loved ones turned him away.

“I never was in a place where I was happy with myself, where I had self-esteem; I never knew how to give myself love,” he stated.

Elfie, a woman with whom Hammer had a 4-year affair while in wedlock with Elizabeth Chambers, accused him of mental, emotional and sexual abuse which he denied claiming everything was consensual.

Additionally, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, both exes of The Lone Ranger star, opened up in the House of Hammer documentary about how Hammer shared with them texts and audios that revealed his cannibalistic urges.

Hammer was investigated, but the LAPD claimed insufficiency in evidence that prevented him from being charged.

Although Hammer confessed to being emotionally abusive in some cases as well as acknowledged a power imbalance in his relationships, the actor still hopes to "win back credibility" as per PEOPLE.