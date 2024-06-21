 
Lindsay Hubbard reveals plan with wedding dresses after broken engagement

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard decides what to do with her wedding dresses as engagement ends

June 21, 2024

Lindsay Hubbard realises it's time to do something about her wedding shopping after her broken engagement. 

The Summer House star is beginning with her wedding dresses that she planned to wear at her own ceremony with Carl Radke before he abruptly called off their engagement in August 2023.

Hubbard, 37, spilled the beans on her decision Thursday in an Instagram post with images from her partnership launch with Kleinfield, New York City on June 17, 2024. 

"I may not have made it down the aisle, but at least my wedding dresses will! [wink emoji]," she began her caption as she went on to anticipate about the partnership. 

She also announced that all of the proceeds made from the sale will be donated to Chick Mission, a non-profit organization that helps women with cancer freeze their eggs before starting treatment.

She also emphasised how the decision will symbolise that she has moved on and ready to pass on the dresses to another bride.

"These dresses were just sitting in my closet waiting for me to figure out what to do with them," she says. "I thought the reunion and watching the reunion was going to be the final step in my breaking up process, but it was a whole year of reliving and rewatching and talking about it over and over and this is the final step for me, getting these dresses off my hands," People quoted the reality star.

Radke split from his Summerhouse costar less than three months before they were supposed to say 'I do.' The breakup came to light in August 2023.

