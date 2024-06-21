Courtney Love, Melissa Auf der Maur reunite at music studio

Courtney Love and one of her closest friends as well as former bandmate, Melissa Auf der Maur, just hit the music studio together.

Love shared a picture from a recording session with the Hole’s former bassist, marking their reunion in a studio after 24 years.

"Courtney Love and @xmadmx Melissa Auf Der Maur in London, June 13,2024 having a blast —first time in studio together in 24 years," the caption of the post read as the carousel consisted of different photos showing the musicians smiling and chatting near a microphone.

Source: Instagram

Auf der Maur’s notable collaboration with Love is their band, Hole’s 1998 album, Celebrity Skin that earned four Grammy Award nominations and is the bands only project to reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

In a 2021 interview with Vogue, Courtney Love addressed the possibility of a reunion of the rock band to which she said "a proper Hole reunion" will "absolutely not" happen.

"And you guys have gotta get over it. Our old manager Peter Mensch calls once a year to ask about a reunion: ‘Hey, just doing my thing I do every year with you and Jimmy Page [of Led Zeppelin].’ And I’m so honored to be in that company, but it’s just not gonna happen," she further told the outlet.