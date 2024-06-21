 
Joe Alwyn still enjoys 'close friendship' with Taylor Swift's longtime pal

Recently, Joe Alwyn had opened up about his six year romance with Taylor Swift

June 21, 2024

Joe Alwyn’s breakup with Taylor Swift didn’t cost him his friendship with Emma Stone.

Appearing on the premiere of the movie Kinds of Kindness, by Yorgos Lanthimos, Joe talked about his “close friendship” with the two-time Oscar-winning actress who is also Taylor’s longtime pal.

A reporter with Entertainment Tonight asked Joe about his bond with Emma, to which he replied, “I would say it back. I mean, yeah, I feel so lucky to be close to her, and she's the best. She's obviously wildly talented, and she's just the best."

Moreover, Joe will be starring in the movie alongside Emma, Margaret Qualley (another close friend of Taylor’s), Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Mamoudou Athie, and Keke Palmer.

His comment comes after he recently opened up about his six-year romance with the popstar.

"I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years," he told the Sunday Times.

Joe had further stated, "That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in."

