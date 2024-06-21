Photo: 'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey lands new major gig

Jonathan Bailey, who played the male lead in season 2 of Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton, has landed next lead gig.

As per the findings of Variety, Jonathan is set to play the lead character of the monarch at the Bridge Theatre for Shakespeare’s Adaptation Richard II, which will be helmed by Nicholas Hytner.

Earlier it was also revealed that the actor is currently in talks to star alongside Scarlett Johansson the upcoming Jurassic World movie.

This news comes after the actor had an interview with Los Angeles Times last month.

“When I’m asked about my childhood, there’s so much I don’t remember, and I think that’s true of anyone who’s been in fight or flight for 20 years,” he began at that time.

““I would have been in a cast of people whose friends would have died in the last seven years,” he added and noted, “I think where I was seven years ago. I had all my” friend with the same sexual preferences.

Before concluding, he confessed that he had 'nightmares' for a long time after Bridgerton success.