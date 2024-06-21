 
Geo News

'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey lands new major gig

It was earlier revealed that Jonathan Bailey will star alongside Scarlett Johansson in upcoming 'Jurassic World'

By
Web Desk

June 21, 2024

Photo: 'Bridgerton' star Jonathan Bailey lands new major gig

Jonathan Bailey, who played the male lead in season 2 of Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton, has landed next lead gig.

As per the findings of Variety, Jonathan is set to play the lead character of the monarch at the Bridge Theatre for Shakespeare’s Adaptation Richard II, which will be helmed by Nicholas Hytner.

Earlier it was also revealed that the actor is currently in talks to star alongside Scarlett Johansson the upcoming Jurassic World movie.

This news comes after the actor had an interview with Los Angeles Times last month.

“When I’m asked about my childhood, there’s so much I don’t remember, and I think that’s true of anyone who’s been in fight or flight for 20 years,” he began at that time.

““I would have been in a cast of people whose friends would have died in the last seven years,” he added and noted, “I think where I was seven years ago. I had all my” friend with the same sexual preferences.

Before concluding, he confessed that he had 'nightmares' for a long time after Bridgerton success. 

Joe Alwyn still enjoys 'close friendship' with Taylor Swift's longtime pal
Joe Alwyn still enjoys 'close friendship' with Taylor Swift's longtime pal
Kendrick Lamar hires Sheriff's Deputies for music video shoot
Kendrick Lamar hires Sheriff's Deputies for music video shoot
Gracie Abrams unveils anticipated Taylor Swift collaboration song
Gracie Abrams unveils anticipated Taylor Swift collaboration song
Courtney Love, Melissa Auf der Maur reunite at music studio
Courtney Love, Melissa Auf der Maur reunite at music studio
Lindsay Hubbard reveals plan with wedding dresses after broken engagement
Lindsay Hubbard reveals plan with wedding dresses after broken engagement
'House of The Dragon' boss talks 'awkward relationship' in season 2
'House of The Dragon' boss talks 'awkward relationship' in season 2
Kevin Costner 'ready' to fall in love again after Christine Baumgartner divorce
Kevin Costner 'ready' to fall in love again after Christine Baumgartner divorce
Kevin Costner shares 'major' update about his return to 'Yellowstone'
Kevin Costner shares 'major' update about his return to 'Yellowstone'
Justin Timberlake summoned in court the same day as European tour date
Justin Timberlake summoned in court the same day as European tour date
Kylie Jenner thriving amid Travis Scott arrest
Kylie Jenner thriving amid Travis Scott arrest
Billy Ray Cyrus ‘desperate' to reconnect with Miley Cyrus amid Firerose split
Billy Ray Cyrus ‘desperate' to reconnect with Miley Cyrus amid Firerose split
Shannen Doherty calls out ex-husband for making her suffer
Shannen Doherty calls out ex-husband for making her suffer