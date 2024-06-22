 
Sean Diddy Combs removes Cassie Ventura apology video among other IG posts

Media mogul Sean Diddy Combs clears up social media after backlash with multiple lawsuits

June 22, 2024

Sean Diddy Combs has cleared his Instagram account of all posts amidst ongoing legal challenges

Sean Diddy Combs has wiped his Instagram clean amid legal troubles.

The Bad Boy Records founder removed every trace from his profile, including an apology video of himself in reference to the surveillance video of the 2023 Cassie Ventura abuse incident.

His bio still encourages his 20 million followers to listen to the Grammy nominated The Love Album: Off the Grid.

It is not confirmed if the move was to limit his followers from reacting under his social media posts or simply avoid further complications in his ongoing legal battles.

Combs, 54, has also been inactive on X profile since February 4 as well as on his Threads account since August 2023.

Besides being practically non-existant on social media, the media mogul has also seemingly limited his appearance at social gatherings, including special family occasions.

Weeks prior, Combs also missed his 17-year-old twin daughters,Jessie and D'Lila's prom send-off in May.

He also reportedly skipped daughter Chance’s graduation from Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles.

Combs is trying to lay low amid multiple legal challenges which range from rape and physical violence to patterns of illicit behaviour activity filed by both man and women.

While Combs and his ex girlfriend Ventura settled out of the court the following day for $30 million, former model April Lampros also came forward with similar allegations as well as music producer Lil’ Rod who hit him with a whopping $30 million lawsuit.

Combs has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing via his lawyer.

