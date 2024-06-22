Rebel Wilson recounts painful health experience that almost killed her

Rebel Wilson talked about her phobia of insects which stems for a horrible event.



Speaking with US Weekly, the 44-year-old actress said, “I have always had bugs-xiety … [since] growing up in Australia, where we have a lot of bugs.”

Rebel then shared, “But also, one of the biggest turning points, when I was 18, I got malaria. I woke up one morning in an African bush and I had like 100 mosquito bites on my face.”

“I was in hospital for two weeks. I could have died from it, it was very, very bad,” she added.

Rebel also recalled how her mother also had flying gnats flying indoors.

“I also remember being in my mom’s house, and they’d always have little flying gnats around the fruit bowl and I always hated it. I don’t want any little bugs crawling around at home, especially after having a baby,” she said, referring to 19 month old daughter Royce Lillian whom she shares with fiancée Ramona Agruma.