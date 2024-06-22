 
'Killers of the Flower Moon' star Lily Gladstone reflects on Oscars snub

Lily Gladstone did not win Oscar for the Best Actress award despite high expectations

June 22, 2024

Lily Gladstone, famed for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon shared her thoughts not receiving Oscars awards and her evolving career in an interview with The Independent.

Gladstone's role in Killers of the Flower Moon garnered her critical acclaim and numerous awards, including a Golden Globe. 

However, despite high expectations, she did not win the Oscar, with the Best Actress award going to Emma Stone for Poor Things.

Reflecting on the Oscar buzz, Gladstone expressed, "As an actor, you learn to distance your own ego from that machine a bit, otherwise it’s gonna eat you alive."

"By and large, yeah, there was this collective disappointment in Indian country that the big one didn’t come through. But then there was also just a collective celebration that it had gotten that far. Which is what it was supposed to be about anyway," she added.

The Fancy Dance actress shared that "the way Indian country is, I think everybody just thinks the Golden Globes are the Oscars. So for a while, people thought that I actually had won it. And tangibly, they’re all just heavy little statues, and I’ve got plenty of ’em on my mantle."

