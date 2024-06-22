Willie Nelson skips Outlaw Fest appearance as 'doctor's orders' to rest

Willie Nelson just cancelled one of his anticipated performances due to his ailing health.

The country music star was not able to make it to his performance in Georgia on June 21, 2024, Friday.

Taking to his official X account, formerly Twitter, the Seven Spanish Angels singer wrote, “We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days,”

The published statement continued, “He is expected to make a full recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week.”

Nelson, was scheduled to perform at the opening night of the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival, however, his son, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band performed covers of his classic songs in his place.

The 91-year-old artist was expected to share the Ameris Bank Amphitheater stage alongside fellow headliners Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and Celisse.

As per the “doctor’s orders,” Nelson might even miss the Outlaw Music Festival date of June 23, in which he was scheduled to perform.

Supposedly, fans can expect Willie Nelson to be back on stage for his performance on June 26 show at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach.