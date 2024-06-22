 
Greg Kinnear claims he can do THIS better than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Greg Kinnear shared his hidden secrets that people might not know about him

June 22, 2024

Greg Kinnear claims he can do THIS better than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Greg Kinnear revealed he has a hidden talent better than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

In an interview with US Weekly, Kinnear shared this quirky skill as part of their 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me segment.

Kinnear humorously revealed his hidden talent as ability to raise his left eyebrow better than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

"My secret talent is that I can raise my left eyebrow really, really effectively, probably better than The Rock," he said.

During the same segment, Kinnear also shared several other things that most people don't know about him, such as, the most famous person in his phone book is his The Long Story co-star Miley Cyrus, his favourite book in "any biography is Benjamin Franklin."

He also shared that his celebrity crush while growing up was Jacqueline Bisset.

On the work front, currently, Kinnear can be seen on the big screen in Sight, a drama where he portrays Dr. Misha Bartnovsky, alongside Terry Chen.

The film tells the story of a man who escapes Communist China to become an eye surgeon in America and confronts his own past while helping a blinded orphan regain her sight.

