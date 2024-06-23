 
Ice Spice drops latest song from awaited album 'Y2K'

Ice Spice is expected to release her highly anticipated album, 'Y2K' on July 26, 2024

June 23, 2024

Ice Spice just released her latest single, titled Phat Butt, on June 21, 2024, Friday.

This track is a part of her highly anticipated album, Y2K, which would mark the 24-year-old artist’s debut studio LP, upon its release on July 26, 2024.

Phat Butt is a nod to her mentor, Nicki Minaj as well as a rather boastful use of lyrics, that serve as a reminder of Ice’s ascent to stardom referring to herself as a "rap bitch on a pop chart."

In the cut of the song, which is also set to mark the opening track of her upcoming album, the In Ha Mood hit-maker raps, "B****, you know you ain’t like that, post a pic and he like that. Fat butt with a back tat and I been bad like Mike Jack.”

The rapper has flaunted her four top-10 singles of her career that made it to the Billboard Hot 100 along with her handful of Grammy Award nominations as she says "We came from the four line to four times Grammy-nominated, word," in the interlude of the song.

