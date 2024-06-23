 
Geo News

Kylie Minogue to 'relive fond memories' in autobiography: Report

Kylie Minogue reportedly intends to release her memoir

By
Web Desk

June 23, 2024

Photo: Kylie Minogue to 'relive fond memories' in autobiography: Report

Kylie Minogue is reportedly planning to pen her autobiography.

After reaching new heights of success, the songstress is reportedly looking forward to reflecting on her life by writing an autobiography.

Speaking of the Padam Padam hitmaker, a tipster told The Sun, “Kylie is at the pinnacle of her career and now feels like the perfect time to write about her life and relive some memories.”

“She’ll reveal some new anecdotes and stories and dig out some snaps from her archive,” they continued to address.

Wrapping up the discussion, the inside shared with the outlet that Kylie  "will cover her music, TV and film roles, and of course her love life” in new memoir,” noting, “the finished product is sure to incite a bidding war among publishers.”

Following the success of her album Tension, the 56-year-old revealed in an earlier chat with HELLO! magazine: “It’s been a wild ride, the past 12 months.”

She added, “I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have come my way. I’m working my socks off but it’s really rewarding.”

Conclusively, Kylie admitted, “I love sharing this new era with long-time fans and it’s been amazing to have been introduced to a new generation of fans. I mean, wow."

Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert 'cant stand the sight of each other': Source
Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert 'cant stand the sight of each other': Source
'Heartbroken' Jon Bon Jovi confesses missing Richie Sambora
'Heartbroken' Jon Bon Jovi confesses missing Richie Sambora
Simone Ashley gets major development in music career
Simone Ashley gets major development in music career
Sharon Stone reveals 'secret name' for fame
Sharon Stone reveals 'secret name' for fame
Amanda Abbington struggling for safety after receiving horrendous messages?
Amanda Abbington struggling for safety after receiving horrendous messages?
Jennifer Garner shirt explains role in Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez marriage
Jennifer Garner shirt explains role in Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez marriage
Tom Cruise shuns daughter's big day for Taylor Swift's concert
Tom Cruise shuns daughter's big day for Taylor Swift's concert
Beyoncé reflects on chasing hits & high sales in past
Beyoncé reflects on chasing hits & high sales in past
Jonathan Majors takes new step in entering Hollywood?
Jonathan Majors takes new step in entering Hollywood?
Eva Longoria recalls how she 'danced all night' at Victoria Beckham's birthday bash
Eva Longoria recalls how she 'danced all night' at Victoria Beckham's birthday bash
Ice Spice drops latest song from awaited album 'Y2K'
Ice Spice drops latest song from awaited album 'Y2K'
Jenna Dewan enters 'cuddle heaven' with newborn daughter, Rhiannon
Jenna Dewan enters 'cuddle heaven' with newborn daughter, Rhiannon