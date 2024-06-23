Photo: Kylie Minogue to 'relive fond memories' in autobiography: Report

Kylie Minogue is reportedly planning to pen her autobiography.

After reaching new heights of success, the songstress is reportedly looking forward to reflecting on her life by writing an autobiography.

Speaking of the Padam Padam hitmaker, a tipster told The Sun, “Kylie is at the pinnacle of her career and now feels like the perfect time to write about her life and relive some memories.”

“She’ll reveal some new anecdotes and stories and dig out some snaps from her archive,” they continued to address.

Wrapping up the discussion, the inside shared with the outlet that Kylie "will cover her music, TV and film roles, and of course her love life” in new memoir,” noting, “the finished product is sure to incite a bidding war among publishers.”

Following the success of her album Tension, the 56-year-old revealed in an earlier chat with HELLO! magazine: “It’s been a wild ride, the past 12 months.”



She added, “I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have come my way. I’m working my socks off but it’s really rewarding.”

Conclusively, Kylie admitted, “I love sharing this new era with long-time fans and it’s been amazing to have been introduced to a new generation of fans. I mean, wow."