Rihanna fears A$AP Rocky will get locked up: Source

The couple is reportedly going through a very difficult time

June 23, 2024

Rihanna is reportedly desperate to save beau A$AP Rocky from getting locked away.

For those unversed, the American rapper faces gun charges trial and therefore Rihanna wants to plan their baby number three as soon as possible.

As per an insider privy to Life & Style, “Rihanna is never one to let anyone see her sweat, but her close friends know she’s terrified that the worst could happen.”

The source continued to address, “She’s not letting the fear of Rocky getting locked up stop her from trying for a baby.”

“If anything, she wants to make it happen even more because God forbid he does do time, at least she’ll have the baby,” they even claimed of Monster crooner.

“Rocky’s lawyers have pushed this case off as long as they can, but there’s no way to avoid a trial and he’s facing the very real prospect of jail time,” the insider continued.

“As confident as he may be, it weighs very heavy on their minds and makes life very difficult for them,” they added in conclusion. 

