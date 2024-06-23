Tom Brady's exes on the same page after brutal Netflix roast jokes

Tom Brady’s roast has seemingly brought Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan together

Tom Brady’s Netflix roast may have brought both his exes - Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan - together against the NFL athlete together?

As per an insider, the Netflix roast, which featured brutal jokes about the two women and their relationships from Brady, has united the two against their common ex.

Speaking about Moynahan, who shares son Jack, 16, with Brady, the tipster told Life & Style: “Tom’s relationship with both her and Gisele is very tense now.”

“She feels bad for Gisele and the kids and told her so. They both agree that Tom was inconsiderate and careless and absolutely put them in the line of fire,” they added.

Brady shares Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Bündchen. The duo were married for almost 13 years and got divorced in October 2022. The supermodel moved on with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente and became the subject of a harsh joke from host Kevin Hart.

Hart quipped: “How did you not see this coming?” Kevin Hart, 44, quipped. “Eight f------ karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt!”

As for Moynahan, she was targeted by Nikki Glaser, who quipped: “Tom...you retired, then came back, then retired, I get it. It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend.”

The football legend confessed after the roast that the jokes about his family are something he feels bad about.

“He’s trying to make it up to the kids, Gisele and Bridget, but it’s an uphill battle,” the source said of Brady’s efforts after the roast. “Nothing he says or does can fix the damage.”